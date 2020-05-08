Newsday Notices
Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home
523 Route 112
Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776
(631) 473-3800
Lori Yvonne Nordin

Lori Yvonne Nordin Notice
NORDIN - Lori Yvonne of Mount Sinai, NY on May 2, 2020 in her 58th year. Beloved wife of Richard. Cherished daughter to Hileen and the late Robert Golden. Devoted mother of Allison Alvarado (Joseph), Nicole Loizos (Stephen), and Ryan Nordin. Adored "Lola" to 3 grand-children. Dear sister to Jeri Golden (Christine). Arrangements entrusted to Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home. Cremation private, Nassau - Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday from May 8 to May 9, 2020
