Sister Lorna Rita STRACHAN CSJ
STRACHAN - Sister Lorna Rita CSJ, formerly known as Sister Francis Assisi on Monday, June 8, 2020. Due to present circumstances there will be a Memorial Mass and burial at a later date. Sister Lorna is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood, NY 11717



Published in Newsday on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Michael J Grant Funeral Home Inc
571 Suffolk Ave
Brentwood, NY 11717
(631) 273-4443
