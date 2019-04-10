CHEESEMAN - Lorraine A., at the age of 76, on April 8, 2019 following a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. A Wantagh resident for 48 years, more recent resident of Westhampton, NY and longtime snowbird in The Villages, FL. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 54 years, Robert, who was tireless and loving throughout her long illness and who held her hand as she passed away. She is also survived by her four grateful and loving children Kara (John), Robert (Tricia), Matthew (Laura) and Kristin (Rill), along with 10 deeply-loved grandchildren: Emily, Kate, Christopher, Bridgette, Chloe, David, Leanna, Hannah, Emma and Drew. Lorraine was most proud of her family who were blessed to spend many happy days with her and who will remember her warm and loving home and the many family gatherings and trips they were able to take together. She especially enjoyed taking her grandchildren to Disney World. Lorraine was born November 16, 1942 in Flatbush, Brooklyn to Arthur Steiner and Helen Day. She spent her girlhood summers on her grandparent's farm in Coxsackie, NY. She was a 1960 graduate of Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Empire State College while raising her four young children. She was a founding member and first president of the Wantagh Special Education PTA. She was a longtime member of the Bellmore Presbyterian Church where she enjoyed many friendships and the fellowship of the church community. During her final days, she was surrounded by her loving family with many visits, cards and phone calls from friends, family and clergy. She lived an exemplary life and will continue to serve as an example to her children and grandchildren for all the years to come. Friends and family may visit Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Wantagh Abbey, Inc., 374 Park Avenue, Wantagh. Religious service Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Bellmore Pres-byterian Church, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lorraine's name be made to Bellmore Presbyterian Church, 2740 Martin Ave. Bellmore, NY 11710. Published in Newsday from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary