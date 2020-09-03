1/
Lorraine A. Conboy
CONBOY - Lorraine A. (nee O'Connor), 93, of North Baby- lon, entered into Eternal Life on September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Dennis (Anne-Marie), Bob (Ann), and Bill (Gale). Adored grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 7. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon, Friday, September 4, 2020, 4pm-9pm. Funeral Mass 9:30am, Saturday, September 5, 2020, Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, West Islip. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
