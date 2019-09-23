|
ANDREWS - Lorraine "Mickey" on September 21, 2019 of Seaford, NY. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Loving mother of Sue Byrnes and Lawrence J. (Judy). Cherished grandmother of Leesa, Lori, Christine, Debra, Andrea, Lawrence C. & Michael. Proud great-grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Tuesday 8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral will be held Wednesday 9:30 AM at the funeral home with Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 23, 2019