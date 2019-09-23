Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Reposing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Reposing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:00 PM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Andrews


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Andrews Notice
ANDREWS - Lorraine "Mickey" on September 21, 2019 of Seaford, NY. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence E. Loving mother of Sue Byrnes and Lawrence J. (Judy). Cherished grandmother of Leesa, Lori, Christine, Debra, Andrea, Lawrence C. & Michael. Proud great-grandmother of 16 great-grandchildren. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Tuesday 8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral will be held Wednesday 9:30 AM at the funeral home with Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Pinelawn, NY. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now