BARDOLF - Lorraine (nee Carroll) of Levittown, NY on August 26, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Andy. Loving mother of Drew (Kathy), Mark (Susan) and Scott (Rachel). Proud grandmother of Deirdre, Jesse, Graham, Mia and Reagan. Cherished sister in law to Marie (Tony) Cookson. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Lorraine loved to spend time with family and friends and was active in her parish of St. Bernard's. Visiting Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:00 am at St. Bernard's RC Church. Interment to follow at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2019