SAGLIOCCA - Lorraine Bernadette, formerly of West Islip, LI on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marco A. Sagliocca. Devoted mother of Barbara A. (Peter) Himler, Mark (Aimee) Sagliocca and Peter (Eliza) Sagliocca. Cherished Nanny of Matthew (Julia), Teddy and William Himler, Nina, Marco, Trevor and Angelina Sagliocca. Loving sister of Carol Westervelt. In addition to the love for her family, Lorraine was a world traveler, a talented artist and a friend to all. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy., (1-4 mile west of the Robert Moses Cswy.). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Bay Shore, LI Wednesday, 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Visiting Tuesday, 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2019