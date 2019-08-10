Home

Lorraine C. Diers


1952 - 2019
Lorraine C. Diers Notice
DIERS - LORRAINE CORRINE On Tuesday, August 5, 2019, Lorraine Corrine Diers, passed away peacefully at the age of 67. Lorraine was born in Orleans, France on March 22, 1952 and she graduated from The Academy of St. Joseph In Brentwood, NY. She is survived by her parents Denise and Anthony Diers, her brother Christopher, her daughter Jennifer and granddaughter Alexis. At her request, no service will be held.
"In times of darkness, love sees
In times of silence, love hears...
In times of doubt, love hopes
In times of sorrow, love heals...
And in all times, love remembers.
May time soften the pain
Until all that remains Is the warmth of the memories
And the love. "
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
