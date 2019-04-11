LANDI - Lorraine C., on April 9, 2019, of Massapequa. For 35 years, Lorraine worked for the VA Administration. She never missed a single day of work, thereby accruing an astonishing 2000 sick days when she retired. She was an avid bowler and a very active parishioner and Hospitality Leader at St. William the Abbot RC Church. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Dear sister of Lee Winters, Gerard Winters, Mary Winters, Marilyn Kolk, the late Arthur Winters, and the late Anna Bender. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Jennifer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Reposing Today and Friday 4-8 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford. (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10:30 AM at St. William the Abbot RC Church, Seaford. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Flowers or donations to: Uganda School & Education Initiative, c-o St. William the Abbot Church, 2000 Jackson Ave., Seaford, NY 11783, would be appreciated. Checks should be made payable to: St. William the Abbot Church and 'Uganda Initiative' should be put in the memo portion of the check. www.schmittfuneralhome.com Published in Newsday on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary