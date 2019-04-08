Home

Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
HEYLMANN - Lorraine E. (nee McGunnigle), 88, passed away November 9, 2018. Prior to her passing she lived in North Babylon, NY, Grand Isle, VT, Davie, FL and lastly Litchfield, SC. Predeceased in 1998 by her beloved husband, Al. She is survived by her brother, Philip McGunnigle, sisters Audrey Regan, Marion Contorno, Evelyn Bowler and several generations of nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited for a Celebration of Life Saturday, April 13, 2019, 11am to 1:30 pm, at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin St. (Hempstead Tpke.) Farmingdale, NY. Following the service, private interment of cremains will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In Lorraine's honor donations may be sent to World Vision; P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 09063 or WorldVision.org.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
