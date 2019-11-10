Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
HEDLUND - Lorraine Helen, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Lorraine grew up in Westbury, NY, she lived in San Francisco, CA and Paris France. She was an artistic soul and a gifted artist. She worked as a graphic artist. She loved quilting, knitting and drawing; and made many handmade gifts for her friends and family. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Wayne Hedlund. She was the loving stepmother to Kirsten Rinn, Bridget Rivnack, Ryan Hedlund, Cameron Hedlund, Matthew Hedlund & Gwen Hedlund and grandmother to 11. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service will be Tuesday 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment Wednesday at Huntington Rural Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 10, 2019
