|
|
KRUG - Lorraine T., 88, of South Farmingdale on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to George. Loving mother of Mikal, Vickie Trihy, Kathy Sobel (Jeff), Bill (Cathy) and Helen. Cherished grandma of 9. Dear sister to Catherine and Frankie. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors Saturday 1-3 and 6-8 pm at the Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Service Saturday, 7:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lorraine's memory to ; stjude.org or The ; woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Newsday on Aug. 30, 2019