Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Lorraine Mahoney


1939 - 2019
Lorraine Mahoney Notice
MAHONEY - Lorraine M., (nee Forman), 80, of South Farmingdale, NY formerly of Manhattan, NY entered into eternal life on July 16, 2019. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Loving mother of Stephen, Jayne Moran (Kevin), Kathleen Crossan (Joe), Laurie Mahoney, Diane Heller (Michael), Michael and Eileen Morris (Pete). Adored Nana of 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Donald, predeceased by Thomas, Kathleen and James. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lorraine's memory to , stjude.org
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019
