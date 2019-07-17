|
MAHONEY - Lorraine M., (nee Forman), 80, of South Farmingdale, NY formerly of Manhattan, NY entered into eternal life on July 16, 2019. Reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 56 years, Stephen J. Loving mother of Stephen, Jayne Moran (Kevin), Kathleen Crossan (Joe), Laurie Mahoney, Diane Heller (Michael), Michael and Eileen Morris (Pete). Adored Nana of 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Donald, predeceased by Thomas, Kathleen and James. The family will receive visitors Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment following at St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Lorraine's memory to , stjude.org
Published in Newsday on July 17, 2019