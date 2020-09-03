PRAGER - Lorraine Margaret, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Herman Lane Prager. Loving mother of Lauren Gartmayer, Pamela Finocchiaro & the late Thomas Prager. Mother-in-law of Richard and Joseph Jr. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Kimberly, Gary, Joseph III and Lorraine, and great-grandmother of Nicholas, Caroline and Zoey. Reposing at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home (Mattituck) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church (Riverhead) at 12:30 PM. Private Cremation at Washington Memorial Park Crematory. Entombment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY.







