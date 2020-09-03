1/
Lorraine Margaret Prager
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRAGER - Lorraine Margaret, died on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late Herman Lane Prager. Loving mother of Lauren Gartmayer, Pamela Finocchiaro & the late Thomas Prager. Mother-in-law of Richard and Joseph Jr. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Kimberly, Gary, Joseph III and Lorraine, and great-grandmother of Nicholas, Caroline and Zoey. Reposing at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home (Mattituck) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 AM - 12 PM. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church (Riverhead) at 12:30 PM. Private Cremation at Washington Memorial Park Crematory. Entombment to follow at Washington Memorial Park, Mt. Sinai, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Reposing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Papavero Funeral Home - Maspeth
72-27 Grand Avenue
Maspeth, NY 11378
(718) 651-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved