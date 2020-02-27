Newsday Notices
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence RC Church
Sayville., NY
View Map
1938 - 2020
Lorraine Mattimore Notice
MATTIMORE- Lorraine H., 81, of Sayville, LI, died on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Kathleen Jones (Michael), James IV, Kevin (Brooke) and John (Alanna). Proud grandmother of Melissa, Megan, Michael, James V, Ryan, Brendan, Sean, Avery and Addison and great-grandmother of Chase. Dear sister of Dolores Toscano. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, NY. FuneralMass 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020
