|
|
MATTIMORE- Lorraine H., 81, of Sayville, LI, died on February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Kathleen Jones (Michael), James IV, Kevin (Brooke) and John (Alanna). Proud grandmother of Melissa, Megan, Michael, James V, Ryan, Brendan, Sean, Avery and Addison and great-grandmother of Chase. Dear sister of Dolores Toscano. Reposing Friday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, NY. FuneralMass 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020