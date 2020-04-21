Home

Lorraine Mcavoy

Lorraine Mcavoy Notice
MCAVOY - Lorraine passed away suddenly of Covid-19 on Tuesday morning April 14th. Survived by daughters Debbie and Bonnie, and sons Kenneth, Christopher, and Gary. She was cared for by a dedicated nursing staff throughout her last years. "I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh so happy and bright! There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light. Although the time has come, my life on earth has passed; I am now at peace forever, home in Heaven at last."
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020
