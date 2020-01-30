Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
MCGARVEY ZUCKER - Lorraine A., of Islip Terrace, LI on January 29, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William McGarvey and the late Harold Zucker. Beloved mother of Kenneth F. McGarvey, Sr. (Lauren), Lynne Petrone (Charlie) and William McGarvey (Kathie). Cherished grandmother of 9. Proud great grandmother of 17. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile west of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). A Religious Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 8:00 PM. Interment Friday at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Port Jefferson, LI. In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family suggests donations be made in her loving memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Thursday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM until 9:00 AM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 30, 2020
