Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Eastport Bible Church
386 Montauk Hwy
Eastport, NY
View Map

Lorraine Paszkiewicz

Lorraine Paszkiewicz Notice
PASZKIEWICZ - Lorraine (Rosado), 86, of Eastport, NY, on February 14, 2020. Dear wife of 55 years of the late Jerome. Former teacher at East Moriches and William Floyd School Districts. Loving mother of Beth, Meg Ferris, Michael (Jennifer) and Nancy (Laurie). Devoted grandmother to Megan (James) Riddle-sperger, Michael (Amanda) Ferris, Timothy Ferris, Ben-jamin and Daniel Chester, and Michael and Samantha Pasz-kiewicz. Proud great grandmother of Nell, Ava, Fern and Nicholas. Loving sister to Allen Rosado, Darryl and his wife Dorothy Rosado, and sisters-in-law Jacquie Redgate, June Rosado and Louise Elliott. Adored aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9pm, Wesche Funeral Home, 495 Main St, Center Moriches. Funeral Services Wednesday, 10:30am, Eastport Bible Church, 386 Montauk Hwy, Eastport. Donations in her memory may be made to Camp Paquatuck, 2 Chet Swezey Road, Center Moriches, NY 11934.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 16, 2020
