LIVINGSTON - Lorraine R., 84, (nee Holmes). Date of death April 23, 2020. Veteran USAF, a woman ahead of her time. Devoted mother of Francine Livingston and Anita Ferraiolo (James). Beloved sister of Raymond Holmes (Diane). Loving grandmother of Camille Pavone (Anthony), Nicholas Jimenez (Amanda), Victoria Madonna (Anthony), Stephanie Salinas, and Cynthia Ferraiolo (John Lowry). Aunt to Raymond Holmes III (Christine) and Gregory Holmes (Jill). Great grandmother to Anthony, Michael, Julianna, Matthew, Leonardo, Malia and John. Great aunt to Henry and Amber. Cousin of Anthony, David, Larrie, Roselle, Stephan, Karen and their families. She will be missed.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020