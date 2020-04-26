Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine R. Livingston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine R. Livingston Notice
LIVINGSTON - Lorraine R., 84, (nee Holmes). Date of death April 23, 2020. Veteran USAF, a woman ahead of her time. Devoted mother of Francine Livingston and Anita Ferraiolo (James). Beloved sister of Raymond Holmes (Diane). Loving grandmother of Camille Pavone (Anthony), Nicholas Jimenez (Amanda), Victoria Madonna (Anthony), Stephanie Salinas, and Cynthia Ferraiolo (John Lowry). Aunt to Raymond Holmes III (Christine) and Gregory Holmes (Jill). Great grandmother to Anthony, Michael, Julianna, Matthew, Leonardo, Malia and John. Great aunt to Henry and Amber. Cousin of Anthony, David, Larrie, Roselle, Stephan, Karen and their families. She will be missed.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -