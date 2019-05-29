Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
RAYNER - Lorraine, 90, of East Meadow, on May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Mazzei and the late Roland Rayner. Loving mother William (Barbara) Mazzei, Helen (James) Morace, Barbara Mazzei and Laura (Phil) Carey. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Nicole, Heather, Christina, William, James, Samantha and Pamela, and great-grandmother of Lucca. Visitation Wednesday, May 29th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service, Thursday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
