RAYNER - Lorraine, 90, of East Meadow, on May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Mazzei and the late Roland Rayner. Loving mother William (Barbara) Mazzei, Helen (James) Morace, Barbara Mazzei and Laura (Phil) Carey. Cherished grandmother of Jenna, Nicole, Heather, Christina, William, James, Samantha and Pamela, and great-grandmother of Lucca. Visitation Wednesday, May 29th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Service, Thursday 10:30 AM at the funeral home. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019