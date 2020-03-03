|
Scafide - Lorraine Theresa age 72 of Hauppauge, NY on February 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph for 52 years. Loving mother of Paul (Tiffany) & the late Lisa Ann. Cherished grandmother of Ariana Shaw & Lexie Webster. Adored sister of Jeanette Figliozzi (Senio). Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation today 7-9pm & Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Thursday at St. Patrick's RCC. Entombment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020