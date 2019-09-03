|
|
TAYLOR- Lorraine Mary age 64, was born July 10, 1955 in Mineola, New York and passed away August 27, 2019 in Keller, Texas. Lorraine was a freelance editorial writer and recognized nationally and locally with several editing awards, including the prestigious James Beard Award. As a local business and feature writer for Times Beacon Record in New York, she was fondly known by her colleagues as the writer who needs no editing. Lorraine graduated from Hauppauge High School, Hauppauge, New York, where she earned several honors, including the National Merit Scholarship Award and New York State Regents' Scholarship Award. Lorraine earned her Undergraduate Degree from Cortland State University, Cortland, New York. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, William L. Taylor; sister, Lisa Rieder and her husband, Raymond; brother, Henry De Pietro and his wife, Monica; nieces and nephews, Kristen Rieder, Michael Rieder and his wife, Kristina, Nicholas De Pietro and Michelle De Pietro and mother-in-law, Martha Taylor. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Florence De Pietro. Lorraine was a past member of the Keller Garden Club and the New Neighbors of Greensburg, Greensburg, Pennsylvania. In addition, she enjoyed gardening, crafts, knitting, swimming, exercising, walking and spending time with her family. Lorraine requests that all donations should be sent to The Oncology Care Unit, Texas Health HEB Hospital, 1600 Hospital Parkway, Bedford, Texas 76022.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019