GROSSO - Lorraine Valenti, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 Virus. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Laurelton, Queens. She was a beautician as her first career and later became a student aide at the Willow Road Elementary school where she touched the lives of many children as well as the faculty. Lorraine was an active member in both her school and community. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were her passion and delight. Lorraine is survived by her son Ricky, sister Elaine and many loving relatives and close friends. Due to current circumstances there will no service and a private burial was held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Her family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude for the outpour of support and compassion received.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020