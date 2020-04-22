Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Grosso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Valenti Grosso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Valenti Grosso Notice
GROSSO - Lorraine Valenti, age 69, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, from complications of the COVID-19 Virus. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Laurelton, Queens. She was a beautician as her first career and later became a student aide at the Willow Road Elementary school where she touched the lives of many children as well as the faculty. Lorraine was an active member in both her school and community. Despite her hectic schedule, family and friends were her passion and delight. Lorraine is survived by her son Ricky, sister Elaine and many loving relatives and close friends. Due to current circumstances there will no service and a private burial was held at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a future date yet to be determined. Her family wishes to extend their sincerest gratitude for the outpour of support and compassion received.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Hyde Park Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -