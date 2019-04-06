|
ZECHER - Lorraine A. of Whitestone, NY on April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph. Devoted mother of Thomas & "Pamela" and Andrew & "Johnny." Proud grandmother of Patricia, Catherine, and Christopher. Loving great-grandmother of Stephen & Daniel. Reposing at the Martin A. Gleason Funeral Home, 10-25 150th Street, Whitestone, NY. Visiting Sunday 7:00 10:00 PM and Monday 2:00 5:00 PM & 7:00 10:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 9:15 AM St. Luke's R.C. Church. Interment Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2019