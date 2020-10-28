1/
LOUIS A. CAPASSO
CAPASSO - Louis A., of Baldwin, on October 26, 2020. Devoted Husband of Waltraut 'Wally" (nee Rohling). Beloved Father of Tom, Michael (Debra), Betsy Nassar (Ron) & Susan Matthews (Bryan). Dear Grandfather of Andrew, Marie, Cristina, Laura, Joseph, Jamison, Cortlandt & Frederick. Loving Brother of Maryann Reid, Ida Starr (Larry) & the late Fanny & Roger. Also survived by many loving Neices & Nephews. Captain of "The Pasta" and an avid fisherman. The family will receive friends Wednesday October 28, 2020 7-9 PM and Thursday October 29, 2020 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Cecere Family Funeral Home 2283 Grand Aven- ue`Baldwin NY,11510. Service Thursday October 29, 2020 at 8 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, Pastor Charles Lucchesi presiding. Interment Friday Oc- tober 30, 2020 in Pinelawn Memorial Pk., leaving Funeral Home at 10 am. In lieu of flow- ers, donations to Calvary Pros- testant Church 2801 Park Ave., Baldwin, NY 11510 in Louis' memory would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.cecerefamilyfunerals.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 28, 2020.
