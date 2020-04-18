Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Piropato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis and Mary Piropato


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis and Mary Piropato Notice
PIROPATO - Louis, 12/21/28 3/20/20. PIROPATO - Mary, 8/23/34 4/16/20, of Holbrook, NY, formally of Brent-wood, NY. Louis, 91, passed away peacefully due to complications from kidney disease. Former U.S. Customs National Import Specialist who was an expert in clocks & watches imported to the United States. He served as a Sgt. in the US Army/Air Force. He was an avid sports enthusiast who especially looked forward to Yankees season. He enjoyed his Sunday pasta with his extended family. He loved to sing Sinatra songs to his grandchildren. Mary, 85, passed away peacefully due to complications with Alzheimer's Disease and COVID-19. Mary was retired from the Estee Lauder Corp where she worked in quality control. Her passion in life was taking care of 6 children. She was the ultimate housekeeper. Always cleaning something! She enjoyed her walks in the neighborhood where she chatted with all her friends. You can always find her on the dance floor. She taught her children to be respectable adults by her actions while they were growing up. Louis and Mary are survived by 1 daughter and 5 sons. Len (Cheryl), Lorraine (Greg), Louis (Maryann), Robert, John (Stacy) & Mark (Tammy). They have 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Michael, Steven, Michelle, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher, Matthew, Melissa & Jennifer. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Catherine, Reese & Tessa. Louis and Mary were the most loving parents and grandparents to our family. They will be missed and thought of every day. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Moloney Funeral Home, Holbrook, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
Download Now