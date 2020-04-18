|
PIROPATO - Louis, 12/21/28 3/20/20. PIROPATO - Mary, 8/23/34 4/16/20, of Holbrook, NY, formally of Brent-wood, NY. Louis, 91, passed away peacefully due to complications from kidney disease. Former U.S. Customs National Import Specialist who was an expert in clocks & watches imported to the United States. He served as a Sgt. in the US Army/Air Force. He was an avid sports enthusiast who especially looked forward to Yankees season. He enjoyed his Sunday pasta with his extended family. He loved to sing Sinatra songs to his grandchildren. Mary, 85, passed away peacefully due to complications with Alzheimer's Disease and COVID-19. Mary was retired from the Estee Lauder Corp where she worked in quality control. Her passion in life was taking care of 6 children. She was the ultimate housekeeper. Always cleaning something! She enjoyed her walks in the neighborhood where she chatted with all her friends. You can always find her on the dance floor. She taught her children to be respectable adults by her actions while they were growing up. Louis and Mary are survived by 1 daughter and 5 sons. Len (Cheryl), Lorraine (Greg), Louis (Maryann), Robert, John (Stacy) & Mark (Tammy). They have 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Stephanie, Michael, Steven, Michelle, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher, Matthew, Melissa & Jennifer. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Catherine, Reese & Tessa. Louis and Mary were the most loving parents and grandparents to our family. They will be missed and thought of every day. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Moloney Funeral Home, Holbrook, NY. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 18, 2020