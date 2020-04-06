|
BARRICELLI - Dr. Louis C. Fondly known as "Dr. Lou" by the many whose lives he touched with his love and compassion, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2020, at the age of 90. Dr. Lou was a true living legend a brilliant physician and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was generous and funny always offering free advice, a welcoming smile, and his trademark jokes to everyone he encountered. He was intelligent and scientific. Carrying the values of an old-fashioned family practitioner well into the 21st Century, he made thousands of house calls to his patients until he was 89. His sharp intellect and thirst for ever-expanding knowledge also kept him reading medical journals and attending lectures throughout his life. Dr. Lou grew up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. He graduated in 1950 from St. John's University, having completed his bachelor's degree in Biology in only three years. He received his degree from Georgetown Medical School in 1954. He was a member of the Georgetown Loyalty Society and was thrilled to attend his 65th reunion at the school this past fall. Following medical school, he served as a Captain in the Medical Corps USAR during the Korean War. He was a medical resident at St. Catherine's Hospital in Brooklyn and was an attending physician at Wyckoff Heights Hospital in Brooklyn and St. John's Hospital in Queens. He was also in private practice as a general practitioner in Williamsburg for 63 years. He was a long-time resident of Forest Hills and enjoyed his summers with his beloved family and friends on the beach in Bayville. His homes, as well as his practice, reflected his warmth and generosity, as he welcomed everyone with open arms and a heart full of love and compassion. Dr. Lou was a beloved husband to his wife, Vera, of 64 years, whom he will love eternally. He was a devoted father to Anthony, Angela, Louis and Florence, and father-in-law to Frances and Dr. Thomas Nicosia. He was a loving grandfather to Louis (Francesca), Frank (Victoria), Tina-Marie, Madison, Rudy (Lauren), James, Paul (Michele), Katharine and Danielle, and adoring great-grandfather of Ellie, Dominick and Mary. He was a loving brother to Connie DeSimone (late Pasquale) and the late Joseph Barricelli (late MaryAnn). Those who knew Dr. Lou delighted in his quirks he prided himself on his eccentric suits and ties, and he wore a different watch every day. He enjoyed nothing more than a corner slice of Sicilian pizza with a piece of eggplant and crushed red pepper flakes on top. For a man who, by his accomplishments, could have walked with kings, he never lost his common touch and was loved by all who were fortunate to have him in their lives. Dr. Lou leaves behind a legacy of goodness that could never be adequately described, but which revolved around his service to others. He made the world a better place and touched every single person he met. He was extraordinary and will be deeply missed. His memory, his smile, his gentle touch with soft hands, and his kindness will live on forever. Gifts in Dr. Lou's memory can be made payable to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation Nursing Education, c/o Office of Development, Attn: 100 Port Washington Blvd. Roslyn, NY 11576. Please earmark your gift for the Nursing & Education Fund at St. Francis, and note "In memory of Dr. Louis C. Barricelli" in the memo line. Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a memorial mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and love.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2020