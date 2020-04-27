|
|
DERIGGI - Louis. On 4-21-2020 Louis DeRiggi, 77, of Manorville passed away from Covid-19. Lou was born in Brooklyn and a retired IRS worker. His passing is such a tremendous loss for his beloved wife Jean. They used to love ballroom dancing and traveling. Lou is also survived by his children Joyce (Ted) Murr of Berwyn PA, Johnny (Donna) Skinder of Aquebogue, and Barbara (Denis) Skinder of Calverton; and grandchildren Jessica(Keith) Lillie of Speonk, Evan DeLany of Berwyn PA, and Russell Skinder of Scotts Valley CA. He also leaves behind great-granddaughters Charlotte and Norah Lillie, they were the apple of his eye. Lou`s life was overflowing with love and laughter. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. A memorial service will take place at a later time.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 27, 2020