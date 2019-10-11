Newsday Notices
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Louis Esposito Notice
ESPOSITO - Louis ,90, of Huntington, on October 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Margaret (Holly) of 67 years. Beloved father of Steve (Kathleen), Wayne, and Karen Antoszyk (Andrew), Maureen Pollicino (Joseph). Devoted grandfather to Brian, Jennifer, Joseph, and Patrick. "Lou" was a long time restauranteur in the Huntington area. Owner of the Old Town Barn Restaurant, founder of Southdown Kitchen Pizzeria, and Dino's Pizzeria in Greenlawn. Visitation Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, Huntington Station. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Service andHospice of Suffolk. macomnnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 11, 2019
