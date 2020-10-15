GUADAGNI - Louis of Glen Cove, NY on October 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Andrea (Tim) Knight, Louis Guadagni, Kathleen (Kenny) Rieger and Craig Guadagni. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Benjamin, Matthew, Kevin, Mitchell, Lindsey and Samantha. Visiting Friday 35pm and 79pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00am, St. Patrick's RC Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to The Glenwood Landing American Legion, 190 Glen Head Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2020.