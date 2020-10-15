1/
Louis Guadagni
GUADAGNI - Louis of Glen Cove, NY on October 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Andrea (Tim) Knight, Louis Guadagni, Kathleen (Kenny) Rieger and Craig Guadagni. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Benjamin, Matthew, Kevin, Mitchell, Lindsey and Samantha. Visiting Friday 35pm and 79pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00am, St. Patrick's RC Church, Glen Cove, NY. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to The Glenwood Landing American Legion, 190 Glen Head Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
OCT
16
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's RC Church
October 15, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Whitting Family
