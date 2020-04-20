Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis John Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis John Adams Notice
ADAMS - Louis John on April 17, 2020, age 93, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Lucinda Manzi (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Christian Anthony Manzi and Justin Michael Manzi. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. He was a devoted US Naval Veteran, a 4th Degree Sir Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Father Connelly Council 5314, and Bayville American Legion Post 1285. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -