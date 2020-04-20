|
ADAMS - Louis John on April 17, 2020, age 93, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Lucinda Manzi (Peter). Cherished grandfather of Christian Anthony Manzi and Justin Michael Manzi. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. He was a devoted US Naval Veteran, a 4th Degree Sir Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Father Connelly Council 5314, and Bayville American Legion Post 1285. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 20, 2020