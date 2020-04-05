|
GIANUSSO - Louis John of Manhasset born March 24 1929 died March 28, 2020 due to complications from Coronavirus following heart surgery. Devoted husband of over 70 years to Josephine. Loving father of Jessica (Edward) Marcin and Deborah Podolski (the late Fred). Grandfather of Erik Jaszcar and Jasmine (Daniel) Contois, great-grandfather of Aidan and Olivia, and Michael Jaszcar (father of Erik). Worked for over forty years for the Grand Union supermarket chain as the Metro Area, Florida and Puerto Rico Meat Sales Executive. In retirement worked twenty years part time for Waldbaums in Great Neck. Dedicated family man, provider, and loved by many. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St. Farmingdale. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020