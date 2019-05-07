JOHRDEN - Louis G, Jr., passed away on Saturday, 5/4/19. He became a disabled US Marine while serving in the Korean War and worked for Nassau County Court System for over 35 years. He was married over 65 years and is survived by his loving wife Matilda (Matty). He was the father of six sons Timothy (deceased) and his surviving 5 sons; Louis (Reba), Paul (Kathy), Mark (Jan), John (Tricia) & Chris. He is also survived by 11 grandchild-ren: Ryan, Jaclyn, Katrina, Samantha, Taryn, Mackenzie, Brian, David, Nicholas, Nicole & Jonathan. He will be reposing at Leo F. Kearns in East Meadow. Visitation will be on Monday 5/6 from 7-9 pm and Tuesday 5/7 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be on Wednesday 5/8 at St. Raphael's Church in East Meadow @ 9:45 am. Interment will follow at Pinelawn National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Disabled American Veterans @ secure.dav.org or mail checks to DAV P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. Published in Newsday on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary