Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueg-gemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc.
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueg-gemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Matthews RC Church
Dix Hills, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Lanaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Lanaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Lanaro Notice
LANARO - Louis A. of Dix Hills, NY on December 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Michael, Maureen Abbatecola and her husband Frank, Donna Greguski and her husband Ron, Patricia Norris and her husband Frank. Cherished grandfather of Shane, Christian, Erin, Marielle, Patrick, Kathleen and great grandfather of Connor. Visiting Monday at Brueg-gemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10:45 am at St. Matthews RC Church Dix Hills, NY. Interment at Nassau Knolls Cemetery Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Louis' name to , 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, NY 11788 or Alzheimers Fund of America 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -