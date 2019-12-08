|
LANARO - Louis A. of Dix Hills, NY on December 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Loving father of Michael, Maureen Abbatecola and her husband Frank, Donna Greguski and her husband Ron, Patricia Norris and her husband Frank. Cherished grandfather of Shane, Christian, Erin, Marielle, Patrick, Kathleen and great grandfather of Connor. Visiting Monday at Brueg-gemann Funeral Home Of East Northport, Inc. 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 10:45 am at St. Matthews RC Church Dix Hills, NY. Interment at Nassau Knolls Cemetery Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Louis' name to , 75 Davids Drive Hauppauge, NY 11788 or Alzheimers Fund of America 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 8, 2019