Louis Miccio

MICCIO- Louis R. of Lynbrook on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angelina. Loving father of Mary Quinn and her husband James and Thomas Miccio and his wife Marie. Cherished grandfather of Mark Miccio, James Quinn, Katherine Miccio, and Erin and Meghan Quinn. Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' memory for the benefit of Jimmy Quinn and other children to "ACLD Foundation" please memo check "Restriced to Long Hill" - mail to 807 South Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, NY 11714 ATT: Development or Malvern Retreat House, PO Box 315 S. Warren Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. For additional details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com