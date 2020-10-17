1/
Louis Miccio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MICCIO- Louis R. of Lynbrook on October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Angelina. Loving father of Mary Quinn and her husband James and Thomas Miccio and his wife Marie. Cherished grandfather of Mark Miccio, James Quinn, Katherine Miccio, and Erin and Meghan Quinn. Family will receive friends Tuesday 3-9 PM at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, Inc. 34 Hempstead Ave (corner Peninsula Blvd) Lynbrook. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louis' memory for the benefit of Jimmy Quinn and other children to "ACLD Foundation" please memo check "Restriced to Long Hill" - mail to 807 South Oyster Bay Road, Bethpage, NY 11714 ATT: Development or Malvern Retreat House, PO Box 315 S. Warren Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. For additional details please visit www.flinchandbruns.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FLINCH & BRUNS FUNERAL HOME,INC.
34 HEMPSTEAD AVE.
Lynbrook, NY 11563-1617
(516) 599-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved