Louis Prochilo

PROCHILO - Louis F., of Northport on July 19, 2020,90 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Devoted father of Helen Maley (Neil), Nick Prochilo (Inken), Linda Murphy (Arthur), and Michael Prochilo (Darin Parker). Proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Fond brother of Mary Caridi, Virginia Mandato and Joe Prochilo. Private visiting and service at Nolan Funeral Home with burial Sunday 1:30pm at St. Philip Neri Cemetery, East Northport, NY. In Lou's memory donations to: Long Beach VFW Post 1386, 675 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561 or St. Joseph's Guest Home, 350 Cuba Hill Road, Huntington, NY 11743 would be appreciated. nolanfh.com