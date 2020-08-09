Louis Puccio

PUCCIO - Louis W 85, of Rocky Point, NY entered into eternal life on August 5, 2020. Born on January 19, 1935 in Corona Queens where he met his wife. He was an X-ray tech at Grumman Aerospace for 31 years. After retiring he worked at various golf courses on Long Island. He was an avid golfer and a Yankee fan. Lou leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years Anna Puccio (Cirigliano) and three daughters, Roseann Medaglia, Marie Puccio (Amy) and Nancy Robb (Claude), his sister Ann Nargentino and 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Rebecca, Rachel, Anna, Erik, Kyle and Addison. He is predeceased by his son-in-law, John Medaglia. A private cremation is planned.







