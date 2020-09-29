FERRARA - Louis R., 83, passed away on September 27, 2020. Beloved husband to Karen Ferrara (nee Clifford). Loving father to Steven (Adrienne) and the late Linda Berg and step-father to Jill Neder and Douglas (Lori) Neder. Adored grandfather to Brian Berg, Amanda Schmidt, Christina Hoenes, Steven Ferrara and Hannah and Melissa Neder, and great-grandfather to six. Cherished brother to Frank and the late Joseph. Louis was the past president of the NYC Master Plumbers Assn. Family and friends may visit Wednesday and Thursday, 2pm - 6pm at Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, Hicksville, NY. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10am, at St. Ignatius Loyola RCC, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury.







