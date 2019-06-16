Home

Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 226-2220
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnstons' Wellwood Funeral Home
305 N Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
View Map
Resources
Louis S. Savinetti Notice
SA V I N E T T I - Louis C. (1927 - 2019) of Babylon, NY. Beloved husband to Loretta and devoted father to Louis (Clara) Savinetti, Laura Moberly, Lynn Klein, Lee (Janet) Savinetti, Lyle (Carmen) Savinetti and Leicia Savinetti, Terry Jahrsdoerfer. "Poppy" to grandchildren, Catherine (Joe) Haugh, Louis (Heather), Colin, Gareth, John, James, Luke, Ava and Gussy and three great-grandchildren. Served in WWII, American Legion member; youth activity volunteer. Loved having his family around the table at Sunday dinners. His impish humor and gentle spirit will be missed. Visitation will be held at Johnston's Wellwood Funeral Home on June 21, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm, 305 N Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst, N.Y.
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019
