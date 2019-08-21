|
|
BELLO - Louis T., 88, of Hillsborough NC, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Michael and Grace Iacangelo Bello. Mr. Bello was also predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Dorothy Emanuele Bello; his brother Joseph Bello.Mr. Bello was a retired Pressman employed with Newsday. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. Mr. Bello is survived by his 3 children and 10 grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough NC.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019