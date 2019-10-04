|
ROGAN - Louise A. "Lou Anne" of Williston Park, NY on October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devoted mother of Edward J. Jr. (Arleen), Paul, Philip, Eileen Southard, Elizabeth Leder (William), Bernard (Tara), Mary Reehil (James) and John (Pamela). Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am Saint Aidan's RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Queen of Peace Residence, 110-30 221st Street, Queens Village, NY 11429.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019