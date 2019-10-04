Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Aidan's RC Church
Louise A. Rogan Notice
ROGAN - Louise A. "Lou Anne" of Williston Park, NY on October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Devoted mother of Edward J. Jr. (Arleen), Paul, Philip, Eileen Southard, Elizabeth Leder (William), Bernard (Tara), Mary Reehil (James) and John (Pamela). Loving grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Weigand Bros. Funeral Home 49 Hillside Ave., Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 10:00 am Saint Aidan's RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Queen of Peace Residence, 110-30 221st Street, Queens Village, NY 11429.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2019
