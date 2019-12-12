|
ANGIULI - Louise, 89, of Sands Point, NY passed away December 9, 2019. Born in New York City on August 28, 1930, she was the beloved wife of the late Saverio Angiuli for 62 years. Loving mother of Gary (Annette). Beloved grandmother of Sam (Lindsay), Natalie and Vanessa. Great grandmother of Aria. She lived the American dream working side by side with her husband in business and with whom she traveled extensively. She was known for her elegance and her lavish family gatherings. Her son Gary stated that nothing mattered more to her than her family and friends, and although she was barely five foot tall she was the biggest presence in the room. She was a role model to many and her void will be impossible to fill. Visiting hours at the Fairchild Funeral Home, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset NY on Saturday from 5-8pm and Sunday from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Mary's Church in Manhasset. En-tombment will follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to
Published in Newsday on Dec. 12, 2019