BEKKENHUIS - Louise In her 88th year. (Louise McKenna nee Cassese). Originally from Westbury, NY. Departed this life on April 4,2020. Devoted wife to the late Alan Bekkenhuis. Leaving behind her 6 adoring children, Maria Ardito, Girard McKenna II, Roger McKenna, Noreen Ferrante, Alice Marano, and Donald McKenna. Loving mother-in-law to Ronald Ardito, Sharon Reynolds, Suzette McKenna, John Ferrante, Dale Marano, and Jana McKenzie-McKenna. Loving sister of Carol Flannery. Cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by her step children, Bonnie Leonti, Brenda Cicenia, and Barbara Gaffney and their families. Louise was an inspiration to all that came to know her. She led by example, was a successful business woman, a caring, nurturing mother and wonderful role model for her children. She will be missed dearly. Go mom, to your eternal reward in the perfect Kingdom of Heaven, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 5, 2020