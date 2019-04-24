|
CHIMENTO- Louise, 100, lifelong resident of Huntington Station, on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmine. Loving mother of Carmine Jr. (Judy), James (Patricia), Peter (Susan) and the late Frank (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave.., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019