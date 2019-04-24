Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Chimento
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Chimento

Notice Condolences Flowers

Louise Chimento Notice
CHIMENTO- Louise, 100, lifelong resident of Huntington Station, on April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carmine. Loving mother of Carmine Jr. (Judy), James (Patricia), Peter (Susan) and the late Frank (Sharon). Cherished grandmother of 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Visitation M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave.., Huntington Station, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass St. Hugh's Church, Huntington Station, Friday 9:30 AM. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Connell Funeral Home
Download Now