Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Rood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Cook Notice
COOK - Louise a 64-year resident of the Campgrounds section of North Merrick, NY passed away on May 7, 2020 in her 92nd year. Louise was born on December 10, 1928 in Corona, NY to the late Robert and Theresa Ollearo. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Cook, Jr., dear sister to the late Augusta Pektus and cherished mother of Sharon Ertel (Vincent DeMaria), Joseph J. III (Deborah), Linda Levatino (Richard), Barbara Jacobs (Eric), and Robert (Helena). Louise was the very proud and loving grandmother of Kristin, Stephen (Kelli), Joseph IV, Lisa (Denny), Jennifer (Christopher), Sam-antha, Richard, Katharyn, Zachary, Daniel, Erin (Robert), Andrew, Kyle (Natalie), Matthew (Olivia), and Randal; and great-grandmother of Alyssa, Dylan, Ethan, Thomas, Christen, Callan, Shea, Daisy, Josephine, Sofia, and Gianna. Aunt Lou also adored her many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she maintained close ties to many aunts, uncles and cousins, several neighbors in the Campgrounds, and a beloved circle of friends dating as far back as her schoolgirl days in Corona. Louise was a devoted homemaker, loyal Brooklyn Dodgers fan, enthusiastic Sacred Heart CYO basketball coach and dance chaperone, and an avid supporter of the Trombones softball team. When her children were grown, she enjoyed working 20+ years in the Business Office of the North Merrick School District. In 2002 she achieved her longtime dream of traveling to Piverone, Italy to see the village where her father was born. Louise always had a cheerful smile, kind thoughts, and supportive words for anyone and everyone. A private burial will be held at Holy Rood Cemetery, with a Christian Mass and a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Bellmore-Merrick EMS, P.O. Box 8, Bellmore, NY 11710 or at https:--www.bmems.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -