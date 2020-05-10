|
COOK - Louise a 64-year resident of the Campgrounds section of North Merrick, NY passed away on May 7, 2020 in her 92nd year. Louise was born on December 10, 1928 in Corona, NY to the late Robert and Theresa Ollearo. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph J. Cook, Jr., dear sister to the late Augusta Pektus and cherished mother of Sharon Ertel (Vincent DeMaria), Joseph J. III (Deborah), Linda Levatino (Richard), Barbara Jacobs (Eric), and Robert (Helena). Louise was the very proud and loving grandmother of Kristin, Stephen (Kelli), Joseph IV, Lisa (Denny), Jennifer (Christopher), Sam-antha, Richard, Katharyn, Zachary, Daniel, Erin (Robert), Andrew, Kyle (Natalie), Matthew (Olivia), and Randal; and great-grandmother of Alyssa, Dylan, Ethan, Thomas, Christen, Callan, Shea, Daisy, Josephine, Sofia, and Gianna. Aunt Lou also adored her many nieces and nephews. Throughout her life she maintained close ties to many aunts, uncles and cousins, several neighbors in the Campgrounds, and a beloved circle of friends dating as far back as her schoolgirl days in Corona. Louise was a devoted homemaker, loyal Brooklyn Dodgers fan, enthusiastic Sacred Heart CYO basketball coach and dance chaperone, and an avid supporter of the Trombones softball team. When her children were grown, she enjoyed working 20+ years in the Business Office of the North Merrick School District. In 2002 she achieved her longtime dream of traveling to Piverone, Italy to see the village where her father was born. Louise always had a cheerful smile, kind thoughts, and supportive words for anyone and everyone. A private burial will be held at Holy Rood Cemetery, with a Christian Mass and a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Bellmore-Merrick EMS, P.O. Box 8, Bellmore, NY 11710 or at https:--www.bmems.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020