DEL FRANCO - Louise (nee Ippolito) suddenly on December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard A. Loving mother of David (Deborah). Devoted grandmother of Danielle and Ryan. Loving sister of Madeline Zacek, Ninfa Ippolito and the late Tommy Ippolito. Devoted aunt to Madeline, Annette, Peter and Angelo. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 10:00 am at St. Bernard's RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 29, 2019