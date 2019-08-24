Home

Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 935-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola RC Ch.
Hicksville, NY
View Map
Louise E. Hupfer


1956 - 2019
Louise E. Hupfer Notice
HUPFER - Louise E. of Hicksville on Aug. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Ernest. Loving mother of Ali, Emma (Brendan) Foley. Cherished grandmother of Aedan. Dearest sister of Peter, Buzzy, Nancy, Judy, Jeanne and the late Gail. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Sunday 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019
