|
|
HUPFER - Louise E. of Hicksville on Aug. 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Ernest. Loving mother of Ali, Emma (Brendan) Foley. Cherished grandmother of Aedan. Dearest sister of Peter, Buzzy, Nancy, Judy, Jeanne and the late Gail. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Family and friends may visit at the Vernon C. Wagner FH, 125 W. Old Country Rd., Hicksville on Sunday 2-5 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 9:45am at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, Hicksville. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019