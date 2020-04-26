Home

Louise Fraser O'Rourke

O'ROURKE - Louise Fraser, 97 years young, of Bayville, NY and Osprey, FL, died April 23, 2020. She was born in Beechurst, Queens, NY, the daughter of J. Frank Fraser, M.D. and Olympe Angeline Guelpa. She was a member of The North Shore Junior League in Roslyn, NY for many years, and began her real estate career in 1971, eventually becoming Vice President and Managing Broker for Douglas Elliman-Jane Hayes in Locust Valley, NY. She was a member of The Creek Club and The Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Innis O'Rourke Jr., her sister Frances Alexandra (Fraser) Guy, and her brother Colin Jacques Fraser. She is survived by her son, Innis O'Rourke III, M.D. (Allison) and her daughter, Colleen Louise Carson (Phil), grandchildren Innis O'Rourke, IV (Stephanie), Shea Gilchrist O'Rourke, and Connor Travers O'Rourke, and a great granddaughter Sophia Louise O'Rourke. She is also survived by the children of her son-in-law Phil Carson, Jack Carson(Chelsie), and their son, William Danger Carson, and Jody Carson Boculac (Scott), and their son, Edison Carson Boculac. The family is indebted to the special care given by her aides, Areaseli Perez, Kathleen Connors, Bridie Mahon, and Joanne Riccardi. No service is planned at this time. She will be buried alongside her husband in the Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The North Shore Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 214, Mill Neck, NY 11765, or to the charity, cause, or institution of one's choice.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
