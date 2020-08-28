Louise Greco

GRECO - Louise C., (nee Capobianco), age 97, of Port Washington, on August 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Nancy Feather (Floyd) and the late Marianne and Ralph. Adored grandmother of Floyd, Jaime (Anthony), and Kayla, and great-grandmother to Liam, Zoey, and Harper. Dear sister of Florence, and the late Philip and Ralph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in her memory to www.goodshepherdhospice.chs li.org
or 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 will be greatly appreciated.