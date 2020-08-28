1/
Louise Greco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRECO - Louise C., (nee Capobianco), age 97, of Port Washington, on August 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Loving mother of Nancy Feather (Floyd) and the late Marianne and Ralph. Adored grandmother of Floyd, Jaime (Anthony), and Kayla, and great-grandmother to Liam, Zoey, and Harper. Dear sister of Florence, and the late Philip and Ralph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11 AM at Nassau Knolls Cemetery. Donations in her memory to www.goodshepherdhospice.chs li.orgor 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 will be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nassau Knolls Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved