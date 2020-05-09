|
MALHAME Louise (Rossie), 91, formerly of Manhasset, NY on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmond C. Malhame. Loving mother of George (Kathleen) of Manhasset, NY and Robert (Allison) of Garden City, NY. Dearest Tata (grandmother) of Christine, Meg, Elizabeth, Charlie, Katherine, and Mary. Caring sister to Elsie, Joseph, Lorraine, and Lillian. Cherished Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Manhasset, NY. Louise will be remembered for her class, sophistication, good humor, love, and warmth. A memorial mass to celebrate her beautiful life will be planned for a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020